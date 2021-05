We have a pre-order deal on the ScoutPro, an all-in-one charger that ships in July. This device features a large 24,000mAh internal battery and it can charge up to five devices simultaneously. It has two USB-C charging ports and a USB-A charging port. It also has magnetic wirelesss charging for iPhone 12 devices and a spot to charge your Apple Watch. The pre-order deal is $99.

Check It Out: Pre-Order ScoutPro Ultimate All-in-One Charger: $99