While there are some benefits to the WFH, let’s be honest, endless video meetings and Zoom calls are not one of them. CNet’s Jesse Orrall decided to see if he could prerecord himself and fool his colleagues for a whole week.

Ecamm Live lets me prerecord various “Scenes” to play on demand. The audio and video from those scenes were routed through the virtual camera and microphone and into whatever video conferencing application we were using for a particular meeting (Zoom, Hangouts, etc.). Ideally, it would be a step up from the dummy and audio system used in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. For one whole week I used my prerecorded videos in video meetings instead of my live feed

Check It Out: Prerecording Yourself so it Looks Like You Care About That Zoom Meeting