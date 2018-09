Just the other day, the TMO staff was wondering about the recent spate of Apple Store thefts and how to stop them. It turns out that San Francisco Police Officers Association President Tony Montoya noted that two stores in S.F. have been immune so far. From Cult of Mac: “His theory about why they’ve escaped the Apple crime spree? Because both have uniformed officers stationed there.” Interesting details here.

