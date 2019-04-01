Inside Apple’s Private Media Cocktail Party Celebrating News+

Joe Pompeo provides some insider info about Apple’s private cocktail party for the media. Eddy Cue and other Apple execs schmoozed their way around the room.

Eddy Cue and other Apple executives worked the room, among editors and business-side people from participating publications like New York, GQ, Time, Esquire, The Atlantic, and others—a casual cocktail reception to welcome Apple’s new publishing partners. But as the guests munched on mini empanadas and potato bites, some of them couldn’t help but wonder if there was a Trojan horse in their midst. As one attendee later joked, “Are we at a party, or a wake?”