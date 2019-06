We have a deal on the ProBASE C Aluminum Monitor Stand. Made from aluminum and designed to match the styling of your iMac 5K, this device has a built-in USB hub with three USB Type-A ports (USB 3.0) and one USB Type-C port. It also features a concealed drawer to store flash drives, external HDDs, memory cards, stationery, pens, etc. This stand is $119.99 through our deal.

