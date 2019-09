We have a deal on the ProBASE X Aluminum Monitor Stand with a Fast Charging port. It also features a storage drawer on the left and a 6-port hub on the right. It connects to your computer via USB 3.0, and for output, it has two USB 3.0 ports, an SD card slot, a MicroSD card slot, an ethernet port (10/100/1000Mbps), and that QuickCharge port. This device is $144.99 through our deal, 8% off retail.

