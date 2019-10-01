Brands Turn to Product Placements as we Watch Ad-Free Streaming Services

Like many streaming services, Apple TV+ will be ad-free. That is making brands and advertisers rethink how they can reach consumers. AdWeek reported that product placements are becoming more prominent as a result.

Ultimately, though, brands want to be where consumers are. As viewing habits continue to shift to streaming, finding a way to make it onto emerging platforms will only become more essential. “What advertisers and brands are going to need to do is leverage the full ecosystems of those brands to reach people,” said Billy Boulia, group connections director at the agency The Community. “It’s going to become even more important to go in deep with the Apples and the HBOs and the Disneys.”

