ProtonMail Users Get Free Storage, ProtonVPN Gets More Servers

Proton is giving users additional storage for ProtonMail at no extra cost, and added 53 additional ProtonVPN servers in 17 countries.

In these turbulent times, we’re reminded of the importance of community and solidarity. With this in mind, we wanted to do our part to help support both the Proton community and others around the world who need support to confront this crisis.

It’s great to see Proton do this. Since it mentions the experimental ProtonDrive product coming in the future, it sounds like this extra storage is permanent.

