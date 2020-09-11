Proton released a new tool that lets you import and export ProtonMail. It’s available to paying customers to help you migrate from other email services.

Like all Proton apps, the Import-Export app’s code is open source, which allows anyone to verify its code for themselves. This level of transparency is necessary so that users can be confident their privacy is protected. It also makes it easier for cybersecurity experts to perform checks and audits of our apps, increasing their overall security.

