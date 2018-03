We have a deal on an interesting device called QLYX. Successfully funded on Indiegogo and Kickstarter, and now shipping, QLYX is a magnetic car mount that connects to an app through Bluetooth. That app will connect to various mapping services, Spotitfy, Pandora, and more. The video below offers a good look at it. QLYX is $39.99 through us.

Check It Out: QLYX Smart Magnetic Car Mount: $39.99