It’s Almost Crunch Time. R.I.P. Python 2

With just four months to go until support ends for Python 2, there are still some developers and projects that haven’t made the switch to Python 3…. The pressure to make the move is growing, with the Python 2 interpreter and bundled libraries due to cease receiving bug fixes from January 1st 2020.

This article describes the impact of the Jan 1st cutoff and steps to take for a successful migration to Python 3.

For more information about scripting language support in macOS Catalina, see: “macOS 10.15 Catalina Deprecates UNIX Scripting Languages.“

