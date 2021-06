We have a deal on the RADACAT GPS Messenger 2, a device with a built-in Mini GPS tracking device that can be used as a messenger and a tracker by connecting to the user’s mobile phone. This device allows users to send and receive text messages, real-time locations, and SOS to other Radacat C2 users even when cellular service is unavailable. A 2-pack of these devices is $230 through our deal.

Check It Out: Send/Receive Text Messages, Locations, SOS When Cellular Service Is Unavailable: $230