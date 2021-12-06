The New York Times writes how the U.S. government has traced ransomware payments to an address in Federation Tower East in Moscow, Russia.

That this high-rise in Moscow’s financial district has emerged as an apparent hub of such money laundering has convinced many security experts that the Russian authorities tolerate ransomware operators. The targets are almost exclusively outside Russia, they point out, and in at least one case documented in a U.S. sanctions announcement, the suspect was assisting a Russian espionage agency.

Check It Out: Government Traces Ransomware Payments to Business Address in Moscow