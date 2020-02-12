Ransomware Hackers Now Want Your Nudes

Security researchers discover a new form of blackmail from ransomware hackers: They demand nudes instead of money.
While most ransomware strains require monetary compensation in return for a decryptor, Ransomwared is demanding a more unusual payment. Once a computer is infected, a pop up will appear and demand that the victim send the author pictures of “tits” in exchange for an “unlock code.”
Maybe this speaks to my cynicism or just the fact that the world is filled with bad people. But I’m honestly surprised I haven’t heard of this type of ransomware extortion sooner. You could just send random porn, they wouldn’t be able to know if they’re actually your nudes. But they might ask you to hold up a sign with the current date as proof that it’s you. However, what if you just searched online for a nude with a sign, then photoshopped the current date on it? Okay, I need to stop. This is why Charlotte worries about me.
Is there any ransomware for Mac? Any reference or link about that? Thanks!
I personally know plenty of Windows users who have been taken down with it and lost everything, including office computers and business data. Offline backups become pure gold then but they didn’t have any.
Mac? It is very rare (don’t know of anyone myself who has had it with a Mac). But here are some links:
Macworld written late last month: https://www.macworld.co.uk/how-to/mac/ransomware-3659100/#toc-3659100-2
Some history: https://www.avg.com/en/signal/mac-ransomware-remove-protect
I’m sure there is plenty more, just some searching involved.
Malwarebytes just released a report that states Apple’s desktops and laptops running OSX are being hit with TWICE the amount Malware than PCs now. Almost sounds like an ad but to be sure – be sure. Apple Macs as proven on the web are just as easy to hack and infect as any PC 🍏