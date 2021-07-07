Rapper Soulja Boy claims that Steve Jobs visited him on set whilst shooting the video for 2007 hit ‘Crank That (Soulja Boy)’. Cult of Mac did some digging and the story might, at least in part, be true…

On the surface, the story sounds kind of bogus. But Soulja Boy isn’t totally making this up. One Twitter user dug up some 2007-era footage of Soulja Boy flossing with an original iPhone on the day of release. That certainly makes Soulja Boy one of the first people (rappers included) to own an iPhone. But was he the absolute first? Probably not. The “Crank That” video premiered on BET’s 106 & Park on August 9, 2007. That was a couple months after the iPhone went on sale in June 2007. Cult of Mac asked “Crank That (Soulja Boy)” video director Dale Resteghini about the project. Resteghini said, based on his records, the video was shot on July 17, 2007. This would be roughly two weeks after the iPhone went on sale in America. But Resteghini said he remembers Apple representatives (he didn’t specify whether this included Jobs) showing up in person.

