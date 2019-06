Brand new device Raspberry Pi 4 is now available for US$35, offering USB-C for power, two micro HDMI ports, gigabit ethernet, and more.

At first glance, the Raspberry Pi 4 board looks very similar to our previous $35 products, all the way back to 2014’s Raspberry Pi 1B+. James worked hard to keep it this way, but for the first time he has made a small number of essential tweaks to the form factor to accommodate new features.

