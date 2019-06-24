Unauthorized Raspberry Pi Used to Hack NASA

We expect most places to get hacked now. However, I’d always rather hoped NASA would be able to keep itself safe. Turns out, it can’t. ZDNet reported the space agency was hacked via an unauthorized Raspberry Pi, which connected to the network. In total, 500 MB of data related to Mars missions was stolen.

The point of entry was a Raspberry Pi device that was connected to the IT network of the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) without authorization or going through the proper security review… The hackers used this network gateway to pivot inside JPL’s infrastructure, and gained access to the network that was storing information about NASA JPL-managed Mars missions, from where he exfiltrated information. The OIG report said the hackers used “a compromised external user system” to access the JPL missions network. “The attacker exfiltrated approximately 500 megabytes of data from 23 files, 2 of which contained International Traffic in Arms Regulations information related to the Mars Science Laboratory mission,” the NASA OIG said.

