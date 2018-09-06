Peter Kafka of Re/code has great coverage of social media Congressional hearings on Wednesday. In attendance were Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook CTO Cheryl Sandburg. The senior vice president Google wanted to send wasn’t high-ranking enough for the Senate committee that conducted the hearing. Here’s a snippet:

Sheryl did fine. Jack did quite well, all things considered. Google’s empty chair took a beating. And internet trolls showed up in real life to show what internet trolling looks like in real life. And that’s pretty much all you need to know about what happened when Silicon Valley came to D.C. today.

Except that Re/code really has a lot more, and I found it a very interesting read.

Check It Out: Re/code Covers Social Media Congressional Hearings