Yael Grauer wrote a useful guide on what to look for when reading a privacy policy, such as length, updates, and more.

While you shouldn’t feel compelled to read your apps’ and services’ privacy policies word for word—boring!—there are still a few key criteria you should look for while you’re skimming. Yes, skimming; you shouldn’t ignore privacy policies completely, because it’s important to know what’s being done with (or to) your data.

I also use two tools called Polisis and PriBot. These are automated tools that break down a privacy policy for you.

