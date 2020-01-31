Reasons to Make Disney+ Your Favorite Streaming Service

As more and more streaming services come out, we are all picking our favorite. For Christine Chan at iMore, it’s Disney+, for the combination of nostalgia and original content.

Ever since Disney+ came out, I’ve been watching my favorite childhood classics, like The Little Mermaid (though I bought the 30th anniversary Blu-ray last year), and catching up on everything else that I hadn’t seen as I was growing up, like Bambi, Lady and the Tramp, and Sleeping Beauty (yes, yes, I know, shame on me). With Disney+, I’m able to relive my happy childhood memories with those animated classics, and sometimes, that’s all you need when the rest of the world can be a bit depressing.

