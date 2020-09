Adrian Kingsley-Hughes has a tip for iPhone owners: Reboot it at least once a week as a security measure.

Not only does this clean the systems RAM and get it ready to do more work, it also helps protect against remote exploits by making it harder for hackers to keep control of your iPhone — hacks don’t survive reboots.

A good, practical, and easy tip for Apple users.

Check It Out: Reboot Your iPhone Weekly as a Security Measure