Google’s New reCAPTCHA is an Invisible Tracking Beacon

Google’s reCAPTCHA bot detector is now an invisible web beacon and currently on over 650,000 websites.

With reCaptcha v3, technology consultant Marcos Perona and Akrout’s tests both found that their reCaptcha scores were always low risk when they visited a test website on a browser where they were already logged into a Google account. Alternatively, if they went to the test website from a private browser like Tor or a VPN, their scores were high risk.

