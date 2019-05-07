Activist Groups Launch Campaign to Remove Mark Zuckerberg from Board

Yesterday, two activist groups launched a campaign to remove Mark Zuckerberg from Facebook’s board of directors.

Digital civil rights group Color of Change and Majority Action, a corporate accountability organization, told the Securities and Exchange Commission that they will be urging Facebook shareholders to withhold their support for nominating Zuckerberg to the board.

The two groups argue that Facebook’s corporate structure gives Zuckerberg “control without adequate checks,” pointing out that he is CEO and holds 57.7 percent of voting rights in the company.