We have a deal on a lifetime subscription to the Restly sleep app. According to the developers, Restly provides a scientifically-based method of falling asleep—male and female voices plus different calming sounds to get you through to the shortened journey of dozing off. The app also features a smart alarm clock, sleeping timer, and statistics to best fit the app’s behavior according to your body rhythm. A lifetime subscription for this app is $39.99 through our deal.

Check It Out: Restly Sleep App Lifetime Subscription: $39.99