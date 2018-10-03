A Terrific Review: Apple Watch Series 4

Jason Snell, at Six Colors, has written up a very nice review of the Apple Watch Series 4.  Notable is the assessment of which previous generation owners should upgrade to Series 4. And he doesn’t forget to note: “Apple also won’t let you buy a Stainless Steel model unless you buy the cellular edition. That double penalty means you can’t get a stainless Series 4 for less than $699.” Check it out.

  1. diverreb

    I’m sure it is a great watch. Now if they could only follow that up with actual info to their vendors as to approximate ship dates. Pre ordered a phone and watch on the 14th. Expected arrival was the 21st. Phone arrived on time. No one seems to have a clue when the watch is coming. Bought from Best Buy.

