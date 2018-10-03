Jason Snell, at Six Colors, has written up a very nice review of the Apple Watch Series 4. Notable is the assessment of which previous generation owners should upgrade to Series 4. And he doesn’t forget to note: “Apple also won’t let you buy a Stainless Steel model unless you buy the cellular edition. That double penalty means you can’t get a stainless Series 4 for less than $699.” Check it out.

Check It Out: A Terrific Review: Apple Watch Series 4