The FBI, working with Cyber Command, the Secret Service, and other countries, took down REvil.
According to three people familiar with the matter, law enforcement and intelligence cyber specialists were able to hack REvil’s computer network infrastructure, obtaining control of at least some of their servers. After websites that the hacker group used to conduct business went offline in July, the main spokesman for the group, who calls himself “Unknown,” vanished from the internet.
Check It Out: ‘REvil’ Ransomware Group Taken Down Through Multi-Country Effort