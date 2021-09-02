Roblox is preparing to add voice chat with spatial audio to make its virtual worlds mimic the physical world better.

Say you’re hanging out in a virtual skatepark in Roblox with spatial audio enabled: skaters in the half pipe with you would sound loud and clear, just like they would in real life. But you wouldn’t be able to hear someone walking around on the sidewalk across the street, since they’re too far away. To have a private conversation with a nearby friend, you might peel off and walk toward a store down the block.

Check It Out: Roblox Moves to Add Voice Chat With Spatial Audio