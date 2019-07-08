From FastCompany: “A hospital introduced a robot to help nurses. They didn’t expect it to be so popular”

That means nurses don’t even have to remember certain tasks that used to be part of their daily job, which is a meaningful way to reduce their cognitive load. “They don’t have to think about telling the robot to do things,” says [Vivian] Chu, who has a PhD in robotics from Georgia Tech.

This kind of optimized offloading will help workers focus on being even more productive. That is, if employers figure that out. [Image credit: FastCompany.]

Check It Out: An Example of How Robots Will Augment Not Replace Jobs