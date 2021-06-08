Someone posted a 100GB text file to a hacking forum recently. It contains 8.4 billion entries of passwords from data leaks and breaches.

Considering the fact that only about 4.7 billion people are online, numbers-wise the RockYou2021 compilation potentially includes the passwords of the entire global online population almost two times over. For that reason, users are recommended to immediately check if their passwords were included in the leak.

“Two times over” sounds like it’s a combination of old and new passwords alike.

Check It Out: ‘RockYou2021’ is the Biggest Password Leak Ever (So Far)