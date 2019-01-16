Changing its Mind, Roku Bans Alex Jones

Doing the opposite of most major internet companies, Roku decided for a couple of hours it would allow Alex Jones on its platform.

Roku said, “While the vast majority of all streaming on our platform is mainstream entertainment, voices on all sides of an issue or cause are free to operate a channel. We do not curate or censor based on viewpoint.”

If Roku was going to cave so quickly it shouldn’t have decided to let Alex Jones on in the first place. At least pretend to put up a fight for a couple more days.

