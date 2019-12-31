We have a deal today on a lifetime subscription for Rosetta Stone, the language learning platform. The deal is for one language, and you’ll get lifetime access to it. I’m linking to the Spanish language version, but there’s a pulldown menu where you can pick any of the other languages supported. I’ve used Rosetta Stone, and I like they way this platform teaches. Our deal is for $189, but coupon code 20SAVE20 brings the price down to $151.20 at checkout.

Check It Out: Rosetta Stone Lifetime Subscriptions: $151.20