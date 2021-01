As I noted last year in my AirPods Pro editorial, Spatial Audio is a great audio experience. It can be found on Apple TV+ and Disney+, but not Netflix. But a recent rumor claims Netflix is testing it.

The iPhoneSoft report doesn’t include specific information on when Netflix will roll out spatial audio report, instead only vaguely suggesting a spring release with a “limited” catalog.

