Rupert Murdoch Now Has a Challenger to Apple News

News Corp, the firm led by Rupert Murdoch, launched in beta its equivalent of Apple News this week. Knewz promises to provide content “from the widest variety of sources, free of filter bubbles and narrow-minded nonsense,” Variety reported.

The company’s new Knewz.com site — a text-heavy agglomeration that has already drawn critiques of its cluttered design — officially launched Thursday as a “beta” test. The site, patterned after other aggregators like Google News, Apple News and Drudge Report, compiles headlines and links for publications across a broad range of political leanings, from Fox News and Newsmax to Daily Kos and Mother Jones. In announcing the launch of Knewz.com, News Corp said readers will be presented news “from the widest variety of sources, free of filter bubbles and narrow-minded nonsense.” Knewz.com is currently sourcing headlines from more than 400 publishers. News Corp said it expects to expand the roster during beta testing.

