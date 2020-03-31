Russia has postponed the introduction of new legislation that required devices, including iPhones, to have state-approved apps pre-installed. AppleInsider reported that this is likely due to the current coronavirus outbreak. The legislation is now slated to come into force on January 31, 2021.

“When we buy complex electronic devices, they already have individual applications, mostly Western ones, pre-installed on them,” co-author of Russia’s legislation, Oleg Nikolayev said at the time. “Naturally, when a person sees them, they might think that there are no domestic alternatives available. And if, alongside pre-installed applications, we will also offer the Russian ones to users, then they will have a right to choose.”

Check It Out: Russia Postponing Introduction of Rules Forcing iPhones to Have State-Approved Apps