With Safari 12.1 You Can No Longer Disable Click Tracking

Click tracking, a.k.a. hyperlink auditing, is an HTML standard that can be used to track clicks on web sites. Previous versions of Safari used to let you disable this, but Safari 12.1 changes that.

Despite several months notice from me, Apple shipped Safari 12.1 last week to the public with no way to disable hyperlink auditing. I hope to raise awareness about this issue, with the ultimate goal of getting hyperlink auditing disabled by default in Safari. Apple claims that Safari is supposed to protect your privacy and prevent cross-site tracking, but hyperlink auditing is a wide open door to cross-site tracking that still exists.

