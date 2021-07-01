The new macOS Monterey Beta includes a removal of the old Safari Tab Bar. Want the Tab Bar back? Check out this Quick Tip from Mac Geek Gab 878 to learn more! Find more info here, too.
Check It Out: Restore Safari Tab Bar in MacOS Monterey Beta
