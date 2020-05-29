How to Safeguard Your Privacy at a Protest

Motherboard has a short guide to protecting your privacy in case you join a protest. Rule number one: Get a burner phone, don’t use your personal phone.

Naturally, law enforcement will likely be heavily surveilling these protests and others with all sorts of tech and spying gear. And it’s not just the cops: when much of a protest is broadcast via tweets or live-steaming, those watching may also want to digitally target protesters, perhaps by identifying them publicly.

