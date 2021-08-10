The latest entrant into the streaming wars is Salesforce. The company’s chief marketing officer Sarah Franklin told Axios about the forthcoming service, which is called…

Salesforce+, which will debut globally during Salesforce’s annual mega-conference Dreamforce in September, is a free service that will feature original programming from Salesforce and eventually, content created by its clients. The content will be available on-demand 24/7, but it will also feature live event programming, starting with Dreamforce. The company has hired around 50 editorial leads to help launch the service, including script writers and broadcast producers. It plans to fill many more editorial roles in the months to come as it builds up its programming slate…For now, Franklin says the company has no plans to sell ads around the content or charge for it. “We’ll measure success by free subscribers and viewership,” she says. It will launch with a sizable amount of paid promotion in September.

