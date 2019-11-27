Samsung and LG to Supply iPhone 12 OLED Displays

The iPhone 12 is set to have OLED displays supplied by Samsung and LG. That is according to industry sources that spoke to South Korean outlet Etnews.

According to the industry, 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inch new iPhone models that will be released in the fall of 2020 are expected to be applied with three different sizes of OLED panels. Although there are three types of displays, it is likely that the number of entire iPhone models will be more than four as Apple is also planning to release a model that will support 5G network. It is understood that Samsung Display will be the sole supplier of 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch OLED panels. Specifically, it will supply on-cell touch flexible OLED panels… 6.1-inch OLED panels will be supplied by both Samsung Display and LG Display as 6.1-inch OLED panel will not be an on-cell touch OLED panel but based on film touch method.

