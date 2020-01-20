On Monday, Samsung named the new exec who will lead its efforts to hold off the challenge from Apple’s iPhone. Bloomberg News reported that Taemoon Roh will now lead its mobile division, the world’s biggest mobile devices business.

Roh, who was formerly the unit’s No. 2 executive, will take over the top job from Koh Dong-Jin from Monday. Koh remains head of the Korean conglomerate’s IT and mobile communications division but hands the reins of smartphones over to a lieutenant credited with building up the marquee Galaxy line of smartphones and tablets. Roh, a two-decade veteran of Korea’s largest corporation, is regarded internally as an engineering maven who’s meticulous about phone features.

Check It Out: Samsung Names New Mobile Chief to Hold Off iPhone Challenge