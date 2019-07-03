Samsung says Galaxy Fold Screen is Fixed

Samsung says it has fixed the Galaxy Fold, Bloomberg News reported. The device was beset with problems when it went to reviewers.

The world’s largest smartphone maker is now in the final stages of producing a commercial version but can’t yet pin down a date to begin sales, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified describing an internal effort. Samsung pulled the device after several publications including Bloomberg News reported problems with test versions, such as screen malfunctions that emerged after a film on the display was peeled off… It re-engineered the hinge, pushing it slightly upward from the screen (it’s now flush with the display) to help stretch the film further when the phone opens.

