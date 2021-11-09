Samsung is never one to avoid teasing Apple, and they’ve done so again regarding the infamous US$20 cleaning cloth. iMore reported on its latest offer.

In a move that seems to be part of the German Galaxy Club, Samsung customers can apply to get their very own cleaning cloth sent through the mail and they won’t have to spend a penny. They’ll need to be quick, though — there are only so many freebies to go around. First spotted by Galaxy Club, the offer is presumably taking aim at Apple and its own Polishing Cloth. No surprises there — Samsung is never shy when poking fun at Apple, whether it has a point or not.

Check It Out: Samsung Teases Apple With Cleaning Cloth Offer