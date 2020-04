We have a deal on another smartphone UV sanitizer called SaniCharge. This device fits Apple iPhone 11 Pro, X, Xs, and 8 Plus, as well as Google Pixel 2 XL, or Samsung Galaxy S10 Note 9 if Android is your thing. It will sanitize your keys, earbuds, jewelry, and anything else that fits. This device is #37.99 through our deal.

Check It Out: SaniCharge Phone UV Sanitizer: $37.99