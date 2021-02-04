Sarayu Blue is joining the Apple TV+ show The Shrink Next Door, reported Deadline. The I Feel Bad actor will be alongside Paul Rudd in the show, which based on the hit podcast by Wondery and Bloomberg Media.

The series hails from director Michael Showalter (The Big Sick, The Lovebirds), writer Georgia Pritchett (Succession, Veep), Civic Center Media and MRC Television. Inspired by true events, The Shrink Next Door details the bizarre relationship between psychiatrist to the stars Dr. Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf (Rudd) and his longtime patient Martin “Marty” Markowitz (Ferrell). Blue will play Miriam, a patient of Ike’s.

