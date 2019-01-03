Kids’ Programming Language Scratch 3.0 Now Available

Scratch is a programming language for kids and recently celebrated the launch of Scratch 3.0. The update adds new functionalities.

Scratch 3.0 is the next generation of Scratch – designed to expand how, what, and where you can create with Scratch. It includes dozens of new sprites, a totally new sound editor, and many new programming blocks. And with Scratch 3.0, you are able to create and play projects on your tablet, in addition to your laptop or desk computer.