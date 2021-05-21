Our friends at Stack Commerce let us know that our deal for Scrivener 3 for Mac is coming to an end. Scrivener 3 is Latte & Literature’s excellent writing software, software I have personally used to complete a novel, write short stories, write and organize query letters, synopsis keep research notes and character details. I’ve also used it to output samples and manuscripts to ebook formats, Word docs, and a whole lot more. I love Scrivener. I mean, I totally adore this software and recommend it to anyone who is serious about writing. Scrivener 3 for Mac is just $29.99 through our deal. Snap it up while it lasts.

