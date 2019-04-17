Free Sectigo (formerly Comodo CA) S/MIME certificates, which is a standard used to encrypt emails, are now limited to one month instead of twelve.

On renewing this month, have found that the new issued Certificate only has a 1 month duration instead of 12 months, and if you want 12 months, you now need to pay. (US$48 per year, multi-year discounts available). Note: Sectigo’s Sales Team all ensure me that they still offer 12 months free, despite evidence otherwise.

If you use one of these certificates for email encryption on macOS and iOS, be warned you may have to look for another solution, like OpenPGP.

Check It Out: Free Sectigo S/MIME Certificates Limited to One Month