We have a deal on TOKK CAM C2, a tiny camera that can be used as a security camera, a wearable body cam, or a dashcam for your car. With this portable, ultra-compact Wi-Fi camera, you can instantly stream and/or record crystal clear video in 1280x720P. And all of is controlled through an iOS or Android app. This device is $64.99 through our deal.

