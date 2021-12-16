Led by Noam Rotem and Ran Locar, vpnMentor’s research team recently discovered a cache of data from audio company Sennheiser. It appears to be from an old cloud account that’s been dormant since 2018. Over 28,000 Sennheiser customers were exposed, with sensitive private data leaked.

While it’s unclear how all this data was collected, it appears to be from customers and businesses requesting samples of Sennheiser products. Examples of entries: Full names, Email addresses, Phone numbers, Home addresses, Names of companies requesting samples, Number of the requesting company’s employees

Check It Out: Sennheiser Leak Exposed 55GB of Data for Thousands of Customers