Wearables, including the Apple Watch, are clearly going to play a big part in Apple’s future. According to a Telegraph report picked up on by Cult of Mac, a sensor from a British firm could be key to taking its medical capabilities to the next level.

The British startup promises to “bring laboratory diagnostics to the wrist.” And Rockley is undoubtedly(sic) working with the iPhone-maker. The company is about to have its IPO, and documentation filed with the SEC mentions, “Apple Inc., Rockley’s largest customer.” But the two companies’ cooperation might not lead to significant change as quickly as some might hope. In March, CEO Andrew Rickman said in the SEC filing, “The commercial launch of Rockley’s consumer product offerings is expected to be in 2022.”

